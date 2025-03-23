YSCRP leader Posani Murali released from jail after securing bail

GUNTUR: Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali was released from Guntur District Jail on Saturday after securing bail in a case filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The Guntur court, which heard his bail plea on Wednesday, reserved its verdict until Friday and granted him bail, but procedural formalities delayed his release.

Posani was arrested on February 26 by Rayachoti police from his Hyderabad residence and later handed over to Andhra Pradesh police.

A total of 19 cases were registered against him across the State over his alleged provocative remarks on awards in the film industry and comments against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh. While he obtained bail in some cases, pending legal proceedings under 35(3) BNS prolonged his detention.

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu condemned the arrests, calling them politically motivated. He alleged that Minister Lokesh orchestrated the cases against Posani. He questioned the selective targeting, citing similar instances where no action was taken. Ambati vowed to fight against what he termed ‘illegal cases’ against YSRCP leaders.