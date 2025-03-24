TDP MP Lavu behind false cases against me, alleges Vidadala Rajini

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini has denounced what she calls fabricated ACB cases filed against her, labelling them as the height of ‘Redbook governance’ in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chilakaluripet on Sunday, Rajini accused TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of masterminding these charges out of personal vendetta, alleging that the current SP, son of a TDP MLC, is conducting a biased probe as per the whims of Devarayalu.

Rajini claimed the coalition government which has been in power for ten months, has fueled a smear campaign against her, culminating in this baseless ACB case. She denied any contact or transactions with the complainant, asserting that the case stems from Devarayalu’s influence and his support for the complainant’s illegal ventures.

The former MLA recalled an incident when Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who was an MP in the YSRCP, illegally accessed her call data via police officials during a party event in 2020. When she complained to then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the involved officers were suspended, sparking Devarayalu’s ongoing grudge, Rajini claimed.