Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan mourns death of martial arts guru

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the death of his martial arts mentor, Shihan Hussaini, who passed away on March 25 in Chennai at age 60 after battling blood cancer.

In a heartfelt statement, Kalyan recalled learning of Hussaini’s illness days earlier and coordinating with friends in Chennai to explore advanced treatment options, even offering to arrange care abroad.The actor-turned-politician revealed that Hussaini had watched his recent interview on Thanthi TV shortly before his death, a moment that deeply touched him. “I pray for his soul’s peace,” he said. Pawan offered heartfelt condolences, saying, “May his warrior spirit find eternal peace.”

Hussaini, a prominent martial artist, archer, and Tamil cinema actor known for Punnagai Mannan (1986), trained over 3,000 students to black belt level, including Pawan Kalyan. His rigorous training methods famously inspired scenes in Pawan’s film Tammudu.

Hussaini also founded the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu, mentoring over 400 archers. Beyond martial arts, he excelled as a painter frequently addressing Rotary Club events in Chennai.

In a final act of social contribution, Hussaini donated his body for medical research. His remains were kept at his Besant Nagar residence for tributes before the final rites at Royapettah Ameerunisa Burial Ground.