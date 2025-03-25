Actor, Karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 in Chennai

Actor, Karate legend, and archery expert Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a brave battle with blood cancer at a private hospital in Chennai, his family confirmed.

Hussaini, affectionately known as “HU,” was a multi-talented individual a sculptor, painter, and a source of inspiration to countless young people who took up martial arts and archery under his guidance. He was 60 years old and leaves behind his wife and daughter.

In a post shared on his official Facebook account, the family expressed their grief: "I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar, until evening."

The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) also mourned his passing, with spokesperson Ashwin Kumar Iyer sharing a statement: “With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery."