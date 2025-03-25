Actor, Karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 in Chennai

Actor, Karate legend, and archery expert Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a brave battle with blood cancer at a private hospital in Chennai, his family confirmed.
Hussaini, affectionately known as “HU,” was a multi-talented individual a sculptor, painter, and a source of inspiration to countless young people who took up martial arts and archery under his guidance. He was 60 years old and leaves behind his wife and daughter.
In a post shared on his official Facebook account, the family expressed their grief: "I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar, until evening."
The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) also mourned his passing, with spokesperson Ashwin Kumar Iyer sharing a statement: “With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery."
As shared in a post on his official Facebook page, ''As per the doctors advice, HU's mortal body will leave from his house at 2pm and his final ritual will be done today at 4pm in the Royapettah Ameerunisa Burial ground, Chennai. Archers come in your uniform. Karatekas come in your Gi. Students are requested to be at High command by 12 pm''
Hussaini was a driving force behind the establishment and growth of archery in Tamil Nadu. His relentless efforts turned archery from a niche pursuit into a thriving sport, producing champions who went on to represent both the state and the country with distinction, Iyer added.
Apart from his contributions to archery and martial arts, Hussaini became a well-known figure in the film industry. He made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986, and later went on to star in several notable films, including Rajinikanth's Velaikaran. He appeared in various other films, including Bloodstone, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters, and Vedan, showcasing his versatility as an actor.
Known for his larger-than-life persona, Hussaini gained fame for his extraordinary achievements, particularly in the world of karate. He allowed 101 cars to drive over his right hand, followed by breaking 5,000 tiles and 1,000 bricks in succession a feat that earned him wide admiration. Hussaini also became known for his unique artistic creations, including a "blood painting" of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, which was created after these record-breaking feats.
In his final days, Hussaini continued to demonstrate his selflessness and dedication to the greater good. While battling leukemia in the hospital, he chose to donate his body to medical research. "The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," said Ashwin Kumar Iyer, spokesperson for TAAT, in a statement to PTI.
A man of many talents, Hussaini also had three Master's degrees one in Painting, one in Sculpture, and one in Social Work. He was a self-proclaimed "sensationalist" and "mass influencer," and he knew how to keep his name in the public eye, whether through his performances, paintings, or media appearances. His life was a mixture of extraordinary achievements and public spectacles, making him a figure of admiration.
In an interview with galatta, he had expressed his wish for his former students, including actor Pawan Kalyan and actor Vijay, to continue his legacy. He had specifically asked Pawan Kalyan to purchase his martial arts training centre so that it could continue to serve as a hub for martial arts training, rather than being sold to someone who would turn it into an apartment complex.