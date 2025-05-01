Andhra temple wall collapse: Jagan demands Rs 1 crore compensation for victims' families, strict action

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of each victim, jobs for their family members, and stringent action against those responsible for the Simhachalam temple wall collapse that killed eight devotees during Chandanotsavam on Wednesday.

Terming the untoward incident a “man-made havoc” due to the State government’s negligence, he criticised the coalition for constructing a substandard fly-ash brick wall without reinforced concrete or proper tenders, despite knowing the fact that lakhs of people would attend the temple festival. He condemned the decision to make devotees stand in line adjacent to the unstable wall amid heavy rain, highlighting the absence of basic facilities.

After consoling the grieving families, the YSRCP chief pointed to the series of government failures, citing stampedes at Godavari Pushkarams and Tirupati, and animal deaths at Srikurmam.

YSRCP leaders Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Gudivada Amarnath and Kottu Satyanarayana alleged corruption in tenders and disregard for Hindu sentiments. They demanded a probe into the coalition’s mismanagement.