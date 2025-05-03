Probe into TDP leader Veeraiah’s murder case enters final phase

ONGOLE: The investigation into the murder of TDP leader and former MPP of Naguluppalapadu mandal, Veeraiah, has entered its final phase, with Prakasam police obtaining key information on suspects directly and indirectly involved in the case.

According to sources, the focus has now shifted to apprehending the prime accused who have been absconding since the April 22 murder. Investigators have identified a hotel near Mangamuru junction, reportedly operated by a Chinna Ganjam native from Bapatla district, as the main hub for the conspiracy and its execution.

Police found a businessman from Ammanabrolu and another individual from the Ongole outskirts played crucial roles in the plot. A political leader allegedly extended financial aid to the operation. In addition to a motor vehicle accessories shop, the hotel served as a meeting point and food supply base for the assailants.

Two men from neighbouring SPSR Nellore are believed to have directly carried out the stabbing. Police said they were contacted by a key conspirator from Ongole’s Koppolu area, known for his sand business links. Money was reportedly routed to the Nellore duo through the political leader, and investigators are currently questioning them to trace the remaining accused. “Search is underway, an official said.