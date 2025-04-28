Police close in on TDP leader Muppavarapu Veeraiah’s murder accused

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police are making significant progress in the investigation into the brutal murder of Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary, senior TDP leader and former MPP of Naguluppalapadu. Authorities are reportedly on the verge of arresting key suspects behind the conspiracy.

Following the discovery of a scooty near Chimakurthy earlier, police on Saturday located a second vehicle—a bike abandoned in a bushy area along the Ongole-Kurnool route. The identification of both vehicles, used by the assailants to flee the crime scene, is seen as a major breakthrough and is expected to play a crucial role in tracing the killers.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar, under direct oversight from higher government authorities, is personally leading the high-profile investigation. Along with ASP Nageswara Rao and other officers, he has been conducting extensive field searches on motorcycles, scouring remote routes, villages, abandoned buildings, and other possible hideouts.

Meanwhile, interrogation of several suspects linked to the crime continues. The recent vehicle detections have accelerated the investigation, allowing police to establish connections between the vehicles’ owners and the killers. Sources indicate that investigators have largely pieced together the modus operandi and identified those responsible for orchestrating the murder. With these developments, police have gained critical clarity on the case and are now intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the absconding culprits.

Authorities are confident that arrests will be made soon.