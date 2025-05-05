Andhra Pradesh government pushes to reclaim Amaravati artefacts

GUNTUR: As Andhra Pradesh revives its plans for a world-class capital at Amaravati, the state is also setting its sights on reclaiming a rich cultural heritage scattered across the globe. Ancient Buddhist sculptures and artefacts originating from Amaravati — once a thriving centre of Buddhism and the Satavahana dynasty — are currently housed in museums in London, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Germany, and the United States.

The AP Department of Archaeology and Museums has submitted a comprehensive report to the State government, highlighting the historical significance of bringing back these artefacts, some dating to the 2nd century BCE. Many of these pieces — including stone slabs, relief panels from the Amaravati Stupa, and depictions of the life of the Buddha — were moved during British colonial rule. By 1885, hundreds of Amaravati artefacts had been transferred to the Egmore Museum in Chennai. The British Museum in London houses over 130 of these objects in its Gallery 33A. Others remain in national institutions across Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

“Amaravati’s legacy doesn’t belong in fragments across continents. It belongs here, where it was born,” said Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, Chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee and Vice President of the All India Panchayat Parishad. He has been advocating for the return of the artefacts for over a decade.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu had previously taken up the issue, including a visit to the British Museum during his earlier tenure. Plans are now being considered to set up an international-standard museum in Amaravati to house and exhibit the reclaimed pieces.

Officials believe this effort will not only restore cultural continuity but also enhance Amaravati’s global identity as an artistic hub. “Reclaiming this legacy isn’t just about artefacts—it’s about identity, pride, and historic justice,” he said.