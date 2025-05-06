10 dead due to unseasonal rains in Andhra Pradesh; CM orders relief

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed deep anguish over the loss of 10 lives due to heavy, unseasonal rains that lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the past two days.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu directed officials to release immediate ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and expedite compensation to affected farmers by Tuesday evening.

The casualties were reported from Tirupati (4), Bapatla (2), Prakasam (2), Eluru (1), and Nellore (1).

The Chief Minister urged District Collectors and disaster management authorities to conduct swift assessments of damage and ensure aid reaches every impacted household.

District Collectors, who participated via video conference, presented detailed reports on the extent of crop loss and the prevailing situation in their respective regions.

Officials reported that 2,224 hectares of paddy and maize had been damaged, with the worst-hit districts being West Godavari (1,033 hectares), Nandyal (641 hectares), Kakinada (530 hectares), and Satyasai (20 hectares).

Horticulture crops across 138 hectares—primarily banana, mango, and papaya—suffered significant damage in Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR, Tirupati, Nandyal, and West Godavari districts.