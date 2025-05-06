Andhra government partners with Oracle, Schneider to train 4 lakh youth in green skills

VIJAYAWADA: In a major thrust to skill development and digital empowerment, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Monday signed landmark agreements with global giants Oracle and Schneider Electric, aiming to train over four lakh youth across the State by 2028.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh, who said the collaborations would equip AP’s youth with skills and transform the state into a national hub for innovation, green energy, and digital economy.

As part of the deal with Oracle, APSSDC will offer free access to Oracle’s global MyLearn digital platform, providing 24/7 online training in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Oracle Cloud, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

The three-year partnership aims to train 4,00,000 students and will feature a co-branded platform tailored for AP learners. Special focus will be placed on inclusivity, encouraging participation from women and marginalised groups.