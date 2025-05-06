Andhra government partners with Oracle, Schneider to train 4 lakh youth in green skills

VIJAYAWADA: In a major thrust to skill development and digital empowerment, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Monday signed landmark agreements with global giants Oracle and Schneider Electric, aiming to train over four lakh youth across the State by 2028.
The MoUs were signed in the presence of Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh, who said the collaborations would equip AP’s youth with skills and transform the state into a national hub for innovation, green energy, and digital economy.
As part of the deal with Oracle, APSSDC will offer free access to Oracle’s global MyLearn digital platform, providing 24/7 online training in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Oracle Cloud, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.
The three-year partnership aims to train 4,00,000 students and will feature a co-branded platform tailored for AP learners. Special focus will be placed on inclusivity, encouraging participation from women and marginalised groups.
Oracle was represented by Mark K Taylor and Tapas Roy, while APSSDC was represented by Managing Director and CEO G Ganesh Kumar. “This collaboration is a step forward in empowering our youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a digital economy,” said Lokesh.
APSSDC signed an MoU with Schneider Electric to set up 20 advanced training centres across the State, including a flagship `15 crore facility in Mangalagiri and a research centre in Anantapur. A modern Power Optimisation Pilot Project will be launched in ASR district.
It will train 9,000 youth by March 2027 in areas like electronics, green energy, and sustainable construction through government ITIs, polytechnics, and NAC centres.
Lokesh referenced the recent TCS deal, which saw 21.16 acres in Visakhapatnam allotted at 99 paise, expected to generate 12,000 IT jobs. “These partnerships underscore our commitment to building a robust, sustainable economy powered by skilled youth,” he said.