Detailed investigations underway into fire mishaps near PM’s convoy, Amaravati venue

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Investigations are underway into two fire incidents that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the capital city construction works.

The incidents, which raised concerns due to their timing, were reported near Vijayawada International Airport (Gannavaram) in Krishna district and Venkatapalem village in the Amaravati capital region.

The first fire broke out near Buddavaram, close to the Gannavaram Airport, just as the Prime Minister’s aircraft was preparing to land. Later that evening, another blaze erupted near the meeting venue in Amaravati around the time when PM’s helicopter took off, triggering plumes of thick smoke in both cases.

At Gannavaram, preliminary findings suggest the fire was likely accidental. Gannavaram Circle Inspector Siva Prasad said it may have originated from dry gum arabic (Tumma) bushes covering over five acres.

“Around 100 construction workers were in the area. A discarded cigarette or matchstick could have ignited the fire,” he said, confirming that all possible causes are being examined.