Ensure all government services through Mana Mitra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that citizens can access all government services online through the WhatsApp Governance platform ‘Mana Mitra’, eliminating the need to visit government offices.
Chairing a review meeting on the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasised the need for seamless digital service delivery and widespread public awareness about Mana Mitra services (WhatsApp Governance).
Naidu urged all government departments to enhance their operations to support this initiative, ensuring citizens face no barriers in accessing services online. He also called for accelerating the completion of the Data Lake project to improve data management.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister advocated for the extensive use of drones to deliver better public services, particularly in mosquito control, instructing the Municipal and Public Health Departments to leverage drone technology.
He proposed organising a workshop with service providers and government departments to educate officials and citizens about drone use cases and ensure their widespread adoption.
Naidu also stressed the importance of promoting the work-from-home initiative through a structured plan. He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study to assess job opportunities over the next three years, identify required skills, and provide skill training to available human resources. If needed, a consultancy could be appointed to support this initiative.
RTGS Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar reported that the Data Lake project is nearing completion. Currently, WhatsApp Governance offers 273 services, with plans to expand to 370–380 services by June 12.
The RTGS is establishing an Aware Hub to monitor weather conditions and provide real-time updates on lightning, rainfall, temperature, and other environmental factors. Using artificial intelligence, an AI-based IVRS system will alert citizens about lightning strikes an hour in advance via mobile phones.