Ensure all government services through Mana Mitra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that citizens can access all government services online through the WhatsApp Governance platform ‘Mana Mitra’, eliminating the need to visit government offices.

Chairing a review meeting on the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasised the need for seamless digital service delivery and widespread public awareness about Mana Mitra services (WhatsApp Governance).

Naidu urged all government departments to enhance their operations to support this initiative, ensuring citizens face no barriers in accessing services online. He also called for accelerating the completion of the Data Lake project to improve data management.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister advocated for the extensive use of drones to deliver better public services, particularly in mosquito control, instructing the Municipal and Public Health Departments to leverage drone technology.