Simhachalam wall collapse: Seven officials suspended

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended seven officials, including Simhachalam Temple Executive Officer K Subba Rao, in connection with the tragic wall collapse at the temple that claimed seven lives during the ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival on April 30.
In addition to Simhachalam EO, temple EE DG Srinivasa Raju, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) EE K Ramana, Simhachalam temple Deputy EE KSN Murthy, APTDC Deputy EE AVBLR Swamy, APTDC AC P Madan Mohan and Simhachalam temple JE K Babji were suspended. A three-member inquiry committee appointed to investigate the incident submitted its report to the State government on Monday.
Based on the committee’s report, the government not only suspended the officials but also decided to blacklist the contractor and initiate criminal proceedings against the contractor and two of the officials.
Panel submits report to CM
The government had earlier appointed the three-member committee consisting of Principal Secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar, IG Ake Ravi Krishna and Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (FAC) Venkateswar Rao to probe into the incident.
The committee, which inspected the wall collapse at Simhachalam on Friday, submitted its report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday.