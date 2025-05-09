DGP orders tightened security for CM Chandrababu Naidu after Operation Sindoor

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has directed stricter security measures for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu following a high-level review of security protocols conducted after Operation Sindhoor. The review, held with Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha and senior officials, assessed current security arrangements for VIPs, public institutions, and general safety.

The DGP emphasised uncompromising implementation of security protocols and instructed the Intelligence and Security Wing to enforce heightened measures for the Chief Minister. District SPs were advised to ensure strict adherence to security protocols, especially during the Chief Minister’s public appearances.

While there will be no increase in the number of security personnel, all existing measures will be enforced rigorously. The Chief Minister, briefed on the security concerns, urged officials to implement necessary measures without causing inconvenience to the public and party workers.