Andhra Dy CM, Min Nara Lokesh offer condolences to kin of martyred jawan Murali Naik

ANANTAPUR: A profound sense of loss pervaded the Kalli Thanda village as the mortal remains of martyred Army Jawan M Murali Naik were brought back home. The brave soldier was honoured with deep reverence by state leaders, officials, and grieving locals.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan paid heartfelt tributes to Veer Jawan Murali Naik. He honoured the martyr’s remains and announced a personal contribution of Rs 25 lakh to support the bereaved family.

Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, offered floral tributes to the gallant soldier and personally consoled Murali Naik’s parents, assuring them of the Andhra Pradesh government’s unwavering support during this time of profound loss.

“Murali Naik’s courage and love for the nation will forever inspire Telugu people. His sacrifice is a beacon of true valor,” Lokesh said, urging the family to draw strength from the pride their son brought to Andhra Pradesh and Bharat.

Minister Nara Lokesh also announced that the government would provide 5 acres of agricultural land, Rs 50 lakh assistance, 300 yards of land for housing, and a government job to Late Murali Naik's family.

Several leaders joined the ministers to pay their final respects. The last rites will be performed with full state honors in his village. Murali Naik was the only son of Sriram Naik and Jyothibai.