Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan slams Pakistan for ceasefire breach

NELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan strongly criticised Pakistan’s duplicity during a solemn tribute to Agniveer Murali Naik, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor. The tribute was held at Kalli Thanda village in Gorantla mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday.
Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan condemned Pakistan’s deceitful actions, highlighting that the neighbouring country violated the ceasefire agreement just three hours after agreeing to it. “No one should trust their so-called peace talks,” he remarked, accusing the Pakistani Army of directly instigating terrorist attacks against India. He stated that India, despite never desiring war, was compelled to defend itself due to Pakistan’s provocations.
Underlining the gravity of the situation, Pawan expressed that the people of India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, expect a firm and decisive response to Pakistan’s repeated acts of hostility. He emphasised that the Modi government must send a clear message to those engaging in cross-border terrorism.
Reflecting on the sacrifice of Murali Naik, Pawan Kalyan noted that the young Agniveer, who joined the Indian Army in 2022, had given up a secure railway job to serve the nation. “His sacrifice at just 23 years of age highlights the ongoing threat at the borders,” he said, extending condolences to the soldier’s parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Naik.
The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. Following the attack, India targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist camps, prompting unprovoked firing along the border, affecting five Indian states. During this series of escalations, Murali Naik lost his life.
Pawan Kalyan accused Pakistan of lacking a consistent policy and said the country’s long-standing support for terrorism, which has led to attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Kashmir, Coimbatore, Gokul Chat, and Lumbini Park, must be addressed decisively. He reiterated that the Indian public expects the government to take a tough stance against these repeated provocations.
In a significant gesture of support, Pawan Kalyan announced a personal contribution of Rs 25 lakh to Murali Naik’s family. Additionally, the state government will provide Rs 50 lakh, 5 acres of land, a 300-square-yard housing plot, and a government job to one family member. A memorial will also be constructed to honor Murali Naik’s bravery.
Speaking on behalf of both PM Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the family. He stated that the nation must remain vigilant as terrorists are always waiting to strike. “A ceasefire from Pakistan should never be mistaken for peace – it’s merely a tactic,” he asserted.
Pawan Kalyan concluded by emphasizing the need for a decisive response to secure India’s borders and protect its citizens. He stated that while India values peace, it will not hesitate to act firmly against any threats. The tribute ceremony also saw the presence of local leaders, army personnel, and villagers who gathered to honour the sacrifice of Agniveer Murali Naik.
By reinforcing the government’s stance, Kalyan’s statements reflect a broader call for vigilance and national unity amid ongoing border tensions.