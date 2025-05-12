Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan slams Pakistan for ceasefire breach

NELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan strongly criticised Pakistan’s duplicity during a solemn tribute to Agniveer Murali Naik, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor. The tribute was held at Kalli Thanda village in Gorantla mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan condemned Pakistan’s deceitful actions, highlighting that the neighbouring country violated the ceasefire agreement just three hours after agreeing to it. “No one should trust their so-called peace talks,” he remarked, accusing the Pakistani Army of directly instigating terrorist attacks against India. He stated that India, despite never desiring war, was compelled to defend itself due to Pakistan’s provocations.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, Pawan expressed that the people of India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, expect a firm and decisive response to Pakistan’s repeated acts of hostility. He emphasised that the Modi government must send a clear message to those engaging in cross-border terrorism.

Reflecting on the sacrifice of Murali Naik, Pawan Kalyan noted that the young Agniveer, who joined the Indian Army in 2022, had given up a secure railway job to serve the nation. “His sacrifice at just 23 years of age highlights the ongoing threat at the borders,” he said, extending condolences to the soldier’s parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Naik.