ANANTAPUR: The final rites of Agniveer Jawan M Murali Naik, who was martyred in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted with full State honours in his native village of Kalli Thanda, Gorantla Mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Sunday.

A large number of locals, family members, officials, and dignitaries gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the brave soldier.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan paid floral tributes to the martyr and announced a compensation package of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the state government. He also promised to allot five acres of land, a 300-square-yard house plot, and a government job for one eligible family member. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan pledged personal financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family.

The Deputy CM, accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, S Savitha, and Satya Kumar Yadav, visited the martyr’s residence to pay their last respects and console his grieving parents, Jyothi Bai and Sriram Naik. The leaders offered emotional support and assured them that the government would stand firmly with them. housands gathered to bid farewell to the fallen hero.

Minister Nara Lokesh not only participated in the funeral but also carried the martyr’s body on his shoulders as a mark of respect. He closely supervised the funeral arrangements and coordinated with officials to ensure the ceremony was conducted with dignity and honour. Speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to the mortal remains of the martyr, Lokesh condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K, where innocent lives were lost.

Minister Lokesh praised the Army jawans for their dedication, determination, and unwavering resolve in protecting the motherland despite continued drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.