Probe against illegal immigrants, terror sympathisers: Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the Police and State administration to remain vigilant against terrorist movements and the presence of their sympathisers across all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of national security, urging all departments concerned to stay alert. He instructed that district officials be immediately notified of any signs or movements of terrorist sympathisers, sleeper cells, illegal immigrants, and Rohingyas.

He stated that any indications of terrorism must be reported to higher authorities without delay, and a thorough investigation should be carried out. He further directed the officials to set up a special surveillance system, particularly in the coastal districts.

“The police must act decisively and remain extra vigilant, especially in light of the recent arrest in Vizianagaram of a man with alleged ISIS links,” Pawan Kalyan said.

“Special focus should be placed on coastal surveillance and protection, given the state’s long coastline. A deeper investigation into the presence of illegal immigrants and terrorist sympathisers in the state is necessary. Particular attention should be given to North Andhra, the united East and West Godavari districts, and Manyam district,” the Deputy CM said in his letter.

He also called for a comprehensive investigation into the presence of Rohingyas in Guntur and other districts.