City of Destiny to hold massive yoga event along 26.5-km stretch in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district is preparing to host International Yoga Day on June 21 with extensive arrangements planned to accommodate over 2.5 lakh participants. The event, set to take place along a 26.5-kilometre coastal stretch from RK Beach’s Kali Mata Temple to Bheemunipatnam, is being organised with the aim of setting a record for mass yoga participation.
On Saturday, District In-Charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha chaired a coordination committee meeting at the Collectorate to review preparations.
Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad outlined the logistics of the event, which will include 127 designated compartments, each accommodating 1,000 people. The compartments, measuring 200x14 metres, will be equipped with basic facilities such as water, medical support, and volunteers.
The main stage, where key dignitaries including the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, the Chief Minister, and the Governor are expected to participate, will be located between the Kali Mata Temple and YMCA. Additional small stages with sound systems and LED screens will be set up along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the session.
Around 1.24 lakh people will be accommodated on the main road, with additional stages arranged to manage the remaining participants. Drinking water, mobile toilets, safety personnel, including lifeguards, and medical services will be available throughout the event area. Organisers also plan to serve an organic breakfast to attendees.
Training sessions for participants will be conducted in three phases across mandals, villages, and wards with the help of yoga associations, NCC and NSS volunteers, and trained instructors.
In case of adverse weather, AU Engineering College Grounds will serve as the alternative venue, with arrangements to host up to 10,000 dignitaries under a temporary shelter. These preparations are expected to be completed by June 12.
Speaking at the review meeting, Minister Dola emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination and urged officials to ensure the event does not inconvenience the public. Home Minister Anitha said hosting the event is a moment of pride for the city and called on citizens to participate voluntarily.