City of Destiny to hold massive yoga event along 26.5-km stretch in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district is preparing to host International Yoga Day on June 21 with extensive arrangements planned to accommodate over 2.5 lakh participants. The event, set to take place along a 26.5-kilometre coastal stretch from RK Beach’s Kali Mata Temple to Bheemunipatnam, is being organised with the aim of setting a record for mass yoga participation.

On Saturday, District In-Charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha chaired a coordination committee meeting at the Collectorate to review preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad outlined the logistics of the event, which will include 127 designated compartments, each accommodating 1,000 people. The compartments, measuring 200x14 metres, will be equipped with basic facilities such as water, medical support, and volunteers.

The main stage, where key dignitaries including the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, the Chief Minister, and the Governor are expected to participate, will be located between the Kali Mata Temple and YMCA. Additional small stages with sound systems and LED screens will be set up along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the session.