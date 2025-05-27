Chandrababu Naidu focuses on ensuring no opposition to TDP in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, representing Kuppam Assembly constituency since 1989, is determined to ensure that the TDP faces no opposition in the future elections, particularly the 2029 Assembly polls.

The constituency has been a TDP stronghold since 1983, and Naidu is keen to maintain its dominance.

During his three-day visit to Kuppam, Naidu issued directives to local leaders to strengthen TDP’s presence in the segment, countering efforts by YSRCP to challenge his vote base.

Previously, the YSRCP, fielding BC Vannekula Kshatriya candidate Bharath, had gained control of Kuppam Municipal Council, prompting Naidu to prioritise reasserting TDP’s authority. He entrusted MLC Kancharla Srikanth with overseeing local affairs, and constructed a new residence in Kuppam to deepen his engagement with constituents.

Staying in the newly built house from May 24 to 26, Naidu, joined by his wife Bhuvaneswari, and son Lokesh, hosted local TDP leaders from four mandals in the segment.

In a closed-door meeting, he emphasised humility, unity, and people-centric governance, urging leaders to resolve public issues collectively to cement TDP’s position. Despite a busy housewarming schedule, Naidu and his family warmly welcomed guests, boosting the morale of TDP cadre in Chittoor district.

On Monday, Naidu received petitions from the people of his Kuppam constituency before returning to Amaravati. He directed officials to resolve people’s grievances swiftly.