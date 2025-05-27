Monsoon rush for Andhra Pradesh's scenic Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: With the onset of monsoon, bringing down scorching temperatures, the serene hills of Srisailam nestled in the lush Nallamala forest have turned into a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike. The rains have transformed the landscape into a green expanse, drawing thousands to the temple town.

Tourists arriving at Srisailam are being greeted by cool breezes and breathtaking views of misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and dense forest cover.

The changing climate has provided much-needed relief from the summer heat, making May to June first week, a perfect time for sightseeing and pilgrimage. As the schools are set to reopen on June 12, many families have taken the opportunity to visit Srisailam with their children, enjoying the natural beauty of the Nallamala forest, taking refreshing dips in the local waterfalls and exploring spiritual sites.

The influx of visitors has led to heavy footfall in the temple streets and surrounding areas, with the town witnessing a festive atmosphere. The Srisailam temple, often referred to as Dakshina Kasi (the Varanasi of the South), is one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas.

Which is a home to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The temple complex, rich in mythology and tradition, includes sacred sites like the Triphala Vruksham believed to bless childless couples alongside Sivalingas installed by the Pandavas, and the Vrudda Mallikarjuna and Sahasra Lingeswarudu shrines linked to Lord Rama and Sita. Surrounding the temple are attractions such as the Patala Ganga river reservoir, a hydel project power station, ropeway rides, and natural viewpoints that offer a complete spiritual and recreational experience.

In addition to Srisailam, other revered temples in the Nallamala forest region like Mahanandi and Ahobilam in Nandyal district are also witnessing increased tourist activity. These forest temples, located amidst the Eastern Ghats’ rocky terrain and valleys, are proving to be ideal summer-end getaways for students, nature lovers, and spiritual seekers.