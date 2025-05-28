TDP’s Mahanadu kicks off with massive turnout; attendees served traditional delicacies

KADAPA: The city of Kadapa was awash in yellow as thousands of TDP leaders and workers gathered at Mahanadu being held at the Pabbapuram layout.

The three-day event kicked off in a grand manner with cultural performances, traditional music, and a massive turnout of delegates from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.

On Day 1, the TDP held its Representative Council Meeting, drawing immense crowds that led to traffic congestion along Kadapa’s 36 km ring road connecting Rayachoti, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula, Proddatur and Rajampet.

Vehicles were lined up bumper-to-bumper, and police had to work hard to control the traffic. Despite the chaos, no major incidents were reported.

Intermittent rains across Rayalaseema in recent days had turned the Mahanadu grounds muddy, causing concern among organisers. However, Tuesday morning brought a break from the rain, much to the relief of leaders and volunteers.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that Mahanadu is usually held in the peak of summer, making this year’s cooler weather particularly welcome.

Adding a symbolic moment to the event, Naidu formally registered himself as a representative of Chittoor Parliamentary constituency at the Mahanadu venue. He paid floral tributes to the NTR statue, hoisted the party flag.