Private temples will be strictly monitored: Minister Nara Lokesh

SRIKAKULAM: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday visited the site of the tragic stampede and met the injured undergoing treatment at Palasa Hospital.

Speaking to the media, he said the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga was constructed by a 94-year-old devotee entirely with his personal funds, and no one anticipated such a massive turnout of worshippers. Though barricades were arranged, their shallow foundation could not withstand the pressure of the crowd, resulting in panic and people falling on the narrow stairway. Lokesh said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu closely monitors the situation and assures accountability. “We will conduct an inquiry into the temple’s management. Going forward, all privately constructed temples will come under stricter supervision with mandatory crowd management and CCTV monitoring,” he announced.

He stated that 16 injured devotees are being treated at Palasa Hospital and none is in a life-threatening condition, with the government ensuring advanced care. Spread over 12 acres, the temple was built over four years at a cost of Rs 20 crore by its founder, Panda, to provide access to the community. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.

Union Minister K Rama Mohan Naidu, State Ministers K Atchannaidu and Kondapalli Srinivas, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and local MLA G Sireesha visited the bereaved families and extended government support.