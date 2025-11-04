Andhra Pradesh minister Narayana invites Dubai investors to Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr P Narayana, is on a mission in Dubai to attract major investments and position Andhra Pradesh as a top destination through the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative.

He invited Dubai-based industrial leaders to participate in the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, showcasing the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and fast-track approval systems.

On the first day of his visit, Dr Narayana met Dubai India Consulate representatives BG Krishnan and Selina Sashikant to discuss Andhra Pradesh’s development plans and investment potential.

The Minister later held discussions with Shobha Group Senior Vice-President Vikram Datta, who expressed interest in infrastructure investments in the state.

During a luncheon meeting with Indian Consul General Satish Sivan, the Minister explained the Single Desk system for rapid industrial approvals and requested his support in promoting AP’s opportunities to Dubai investors.

In the evening, Minister Narayana met KEF Holdings Chairman Faizal Kottikollon, inviting the company to explore investments in healthcare and technology sectors.

APCRDA Commissioner Kannababu, Municipal Administration Director Sampath Kumar, retired IAS officer Srinivas, and other officials accompanied the Minister during the Dubai tour.