SIT arrested former minister Jogi with solid proof, says Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise, Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested former YSRCP Minister Jogi Ramesh based on strong evidence linking him to illicit liquor syndicates.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, he asserted that all those behind spurious liquor operations would be brought to justice and warned that caste-based defences would not protect offenders.

Ravindra alleged the previous YSRCP regime had institutionalised liquor rackets that caused over 30,000 deaths and serious health ailments. Citing the confession of accused Janardhana Rao, he said Ramesh, with his brother Jogi Ramu, ran fake liquor units through bars such as Swarna, Cherries, Balaji and ANR, offering Rs 3 crore to sustain operations.

He said SIT evidence, including bank records and CCTV footage, confirmed Ramesh’s role. Ravindra accused YSRCP of shielding criminals while diverting attention from a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam.