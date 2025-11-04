Visakhapatnam's Vepagunta-Pinagadi road in despair for years, residents demand action

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Vepagunta and Pinagadi, Visakhapatnam, have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the main road connecting the two areas. The 7 km stretch has reportedly been in poor condition for several years, with numerous potholes causing significant inconvenience to commuters from nearby areas, including Chodavaram, K Kotapadu, and Sabbavaram.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Trilochan, a resident of the area, said, “It is a 7 km road from Vepagunta to Pinagadi. People from Chodavaram, K Kotapadu, and Sabbavaram also use this road. It is the only main connecting road, and it is full of potholes.
Because of this, many people are taking the longer Pendurthi route, which adds an extra 7 km.” He added that during the rains, the potholes fill with water, making it difficult for commuters to identify the road surface.
“Recently, the government said road connectivity would be improved in interior villages, which is a good decision. But this road is an important link to the city and nearby mandals. It has remained in the same condition for years,” he said.
Residents noted that the road falls under the Pendurthi constituency and urged local MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu to take immediate action. Trilochan also expressed uncertainty over which authority is responsible, saying, “I am not sure whether it comes under GVMC or VMRDA. Half of the road falls under city limits, while the other half is under panchayat limits.”
VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal confirmed that foundation works have begun. “The stretch from Vepagunta to Meghadri Gedda Bridge comes under GVMC, while the section from the bridge to Pinagadi falls under VMRDA,” he said.
Ground reports indicate that officials have conducted road measurements and markings for widening works. An official overseeing the project said, “The road will be widened from 30 feet to 60 feet, with a 1.5-metre divider. At Ramapuram, we are clearing jungle areas to facilitate construction. The total length from Vepagunta to Pinagadi is 7 km.”
While work has commenced, residents expressed frustration over the slow pace of repairs, particularly given the hazardous potholes that continue to disrupt daily travel.