Visakhapatnam's Vepagunta-Pinagadi road in despair for years, residents demand action

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Vepagunta and Pinagadi, Visakhapatnam, have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the main road connecting the two areas. The 7 km stretch has reportedly been in poor condition for several years, with numerous potholes causing significant inconvenience to commuters from nearby areas, including Chodavaram, K Kotapadu, and Sabbavaram.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Trilochan, a resident of the area, said, “It is a 7 km road from Vepagunta to Pinagadi. People from Chodavaram, K Kotapadu, and Sabbavaram also use this road. It is the only main connecting road, and it is full of potholes.

Because of this, many people are taking the longer Pendurthi route, which adds an extra 7 km.” He added that during the rains, the potholes fill with water, making it difficult for commuters to identify the road surface.

“Recently, the government said road connectivity would be improved in interior villages, which is a good decision. But this road is an important link to the city and nearby mandals. It has remained in the same condition for years,” he said.