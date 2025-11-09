Central team to assess Cyclone Montha damage in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Pausumi Basu will visit cyclone-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 to assess the cyclone damage.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in a press release that the team will inspect six districts—Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari and Konaseema—where the cyclone caused severe destruction.

The visit aims to assess cyclone damage through field inspections and community interactions.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team will split into two groups—where Team 1 will cover Bapatla and Prakasam district, and Team 2 will be visiting Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts.

Their findings will guide assistance, disaster preparedness, and recovery efforts.