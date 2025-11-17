Andhra Pradesh kidney racket case: Search on for Bengaluru doctor

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle police have intensified efforts to arrest Dr. Parthasarathy, a key suspect in the Global Hospital illegal kidney transplantation racket. Four special teams have been deployed to trace the Bengaluru-based doctor, who is believed to have worked closely with another prime accused, Dr Anjaneyulu. Police suspect that Parthasarathy participated in illegal transplant procedures and arranged recipients in exchange for large sums of money.

Investigators are probing interstate links to the organ trafficking network and scrutinising financial transactions tied to each unlawful transplant. Annamayya police, particularly the Madanapalle subdivision, are using advanced technology to track down six more accused persons connected to the case.

Police teams have been sent to Karnataka and Telangana, relying on mobile signals, tower locations and other technical inputs to locate Dr. Parthasarathy.

Madanapalle DSP S Mahendra told TNIE that the six accused arrested earlier have been remanded to judicial custody after medical examination at the GGH. He said more details are expected to surface once Dr. Parthasarathy is apprehended.