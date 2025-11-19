28 Maoists arrested at Penamaluru in Andhra Pradesh, nine from top leader’s security team

VIJAYAWADA: In a major breakthrough against Left-wing extremism, 43 Maoists, suspected to be members of groups headed by Madvi Hidma and Devuji, were arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

A joint operation was conducted by Greyhounds, Octopus and Police at Penamaluru near Vijayawada, in Eluru, and Kakinada, under the direct supervision of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

In a swift intelligence-driven operation launched soon after the encounter in ASR district, 28 Maoists, including seven men and 21 women, were arrested at Penamaluru. A cache of weapons were also seized.

Meanwhile, police also carried out search operations in Kakinada and Eluru districts where 15 Maoists (13 in Eluru and two in Kakinada) were reportedly detained.

Speaking to mediapersons, Krishna district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu said the operation was conducted at New Autonagar. As it is a busy industrial zone where a large numbers of migrant labourers work and live, it became easier for Maoist operatives to move unnoticed. The group is said to be taking shelter in the area with a specific plan in mind.