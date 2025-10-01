Andhra doctors' strike hits PHC services

VIJAYAWADA: The protest by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association (APPHCDA) intensified on Tuesday, with physicians suspending both emergency and outpatient (OP) services across the State. Medical officers continued to attend critical cases—including deliveries, snake bites, poisonings and trauma—until 4 pm.

Following inconclusive discussions with government officials on Monday, demonstrations were held at district headquarters on Tuesday morning. The doctors are demanding long-overdue service benefits, promotions, allowances and equitable treatment in line with colleagues in other departments.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vinod, treasurer and spokesperson for the association, said the movement had gained momentum as other health bodies expressed solidarity. He confirmed that emergency services were also withdrawn from 4 pm onwards. The APVVP (DSH) Joint Action Committee and the AP CAS General Doctors Association pledged active participation in the strike. Support has also come from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Lab Technicians Association, with additional allied health and employee unions expected to join.