Super GST campaign: PM lauds efforts of Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh stood as the centre of attraction during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kurnool district on Thursday. Besides sharing lighter moments with Lokesh, Modi praised him for the successful conduct of the ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ campaign in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Compliments to the Andhra Pradesh Government, especially Minister Nara Lokesh Garu, for the successful ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign across the State. Through innovative competitions, they were able to deepen understanding of GST among the youth.”

The tweet comes shortly after Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh, where he addressed a mega public meeting in Kurnool alongside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

In response, Lokesh posted on X, “Sir, it is a true honour. The ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign will play a pivotal role in deepening awareness about GST across all sections of society and enhancing compliance. Combined with the landmark GST rationalisation reforms implemented last month, this initiative will further strengthen our tax ecosystem and broaden the nation’s revenue base. Once again, on behalf of the people of AP, thank you for gracing the occasion with your presence. Jai hind.”

While releasing a booklet on GST 2.0, the Prime Minister called Lokesh to join him on the stage - a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.