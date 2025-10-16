Andhra Pradesh's development crucial for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi

VIJYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the development of India, the development of Andhra Pradesh is paramount, and for that, the development of Rayalaseema is vital.

Addressing the “Super GST – Super Savings” public meeting at Nannuru Village in Orvakkal Mandal, Kurnool District, on Thursday, the Prime Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's pivotal role in India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Modi began by invoking spiritual significance, noting his birthplace near the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and his visit to the second, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy in Andhra Pradesh, to seek blessings.

He paid homage to historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, and freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, underscoring their legacy of devotion and valor.

Praising Andhra Pradesh's youth and its leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Modi credited the "double-engine" NDA government for accelerating progress in the last 16 months.

“Andhra Pradesh is the land of self-respect and culture. It is a hub of science and innovation. It offers umpteen opportunities for growth, and youth here are powerful. What the State needs is right vision and leadership, which now it has in the form of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, besides complete support of the NDA government at Center,” he said.

He pointed to rapid developments in Delhi and Amaravati, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, declaring that the 21st century is a glorious period for India and its 1.4 billion people.