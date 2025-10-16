Andhra Pradesh's development crucial for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi

VIJYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the development of India, the development of Andhra Pradesh is paramount, and for that, the development of Rayalaseema is vital.
Addressing the “Super GST – Super Savings” public meeting at Nannuru Village in Orvakkal Mandal, Kurnool District, on Thursday, the Prime Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's pivotal role in India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Modi began by invoking spiritual significance, noting his birthplace near the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and his visit to the second, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy in Andhra Pradesh, to seek blessings.
He paid homage to historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, and freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, underscoring their legacy of devotion and valor.
Praising Andhra Pradesh's youth and its leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Modi credited the "double-engine" NDA government for accelerating progress in the last 16 months.
“Andhra Pradesh is the land of self-respect and culture. It is a hub of science and innovation. It offers umpteen opportunities for growth, and youth here are powerful. What the State needs is right vision and leadership, which now it has in the form of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, besides complete support of the NDA government at Center,” he said.
He pointed to rapid developments in Delhi and Amaravati, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, declaring that the 21st century is a glorious period for India and its 1.4 billion people.
The PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for major projects in power, railways, national highways, and defense, worth Rs 13,429 crore, aimed at boosting connectivity and industry. These initiatives will benefit Kurnool and the surrounding areas, enhancing energy security through Rs 3,000 crore transmission projects.
He contrasted past Congress-era blackouts and low per capita power consumption (under 1,000 units) with current records in clean energy production and 1,400 units per capita availability.
Modi elaborated on how a gas pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul will provide gas to 15 lakh households, and a 20,000-cylinder Indane bottling plant in Chittoor will create jobs. He said advanced multi-modal infrastructure, like the Sabavaram-Sheela Nagar highway, aligns with the Nation’s vision for port infrastructure development.
The Prime Minister lauded railway modernisation for better passenger amenities and noted global investments, such as Google's massive AI hub in Visakhapatnam—the largest outside the US—with data centers, fiber optic networks, and sub-sea cables strengthening the eastern coast.
For Rayalaseema, he spotlighted projects opening new industrial gateways in Kurnool, including Kopparti-Orvakkal nodes for green investments, jobs, and manufacturing.
Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a production hub under Atmanirbhar Bharat, with defense facilities in Nimmakuru for night vision goggles, missile sensors, and drone guards, plus exports. The proposed Drone Hub in Kurnool was hailed, referencing Operation Sindhoor's success with indigenous tech.
Modi criticised past Congress governments for stalling Andhra's growth, crediting the NDA for unlocking progress.
On citizen welfare, he highlighted tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh income, Ayushman Bharat for seniors, and GST reforms timed before Navratri, saving Andhra residents Rs 8,000 crore.
He commended Minister Nara Lokesh's GST outreach and urged ensuring benefits reach all, while promoting local manufacturing for Viksit Andhra and Viksit Bharat.
The event, themed around GST's super savings, drew massive crowds, with Modi calling for inclusive development to realise "Ease of Living."
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and others also spoke.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence in the NDA's win in Bihar and said, PM Modi's victory march will continue. "We all pray to Lord Srisailam Brahmaramba sametha Malikarjuna Swamy to give immense strength to PM Modi to continue to serve the nation and take us towards Viksit Bharat. We are very confident that in Bihar, NDA will secure a big victory and PM Modi's victory march will continue."