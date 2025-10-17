PM Modi’s victory is India’s win: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative vision, declaring ‘Modi’s victory is India’s victory’, during a grand public meeting on ‘Super GST - Super Savings Bachat Utsav’ in Kurnool on Thursday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State Ministers, Naidu highlighted the double-engine NDA government’s role in channelling unprecedented investments into Andhra Pradesh, crediting Modi’s reforms for propelling the nation from the 11th to the 4th largest global economy.

Naidu lauded GST 2.0 as a game-changer, reducing tax rate on 99% of goods to 0-5%, slashing prices and easing burden on the poor and middle class people. “Every family saves up to Rs 15,000 per annum,” he said, highlighting tax benefits for farmers, students, workers and SMEs.

From Dasara to Diwali, the reforms are being promoted as a ‘festival of savings’, with 98,000 awareness events held statewide. Naidu noted that despite officials’ warning of revenue loss, Modi’s people-first approach prioritised public welfare, turning potential government shortfalls into widespread relief, he highlighted.

The Chief Minister marked Modi’s 25 years in public service, calling him the ‘21st century leader’ driving reforms like Operation Sindoor for military strength, and Atmanirbhar Bharat for self-reliance. Under the Central support, Andhra Pradesh is attracting mega investments -- ArcelorMittal steel plant in Visakhapatnam, a $15 billion Google AI data hub, Bharat Petroleum refinery in Nellore.