PM Modi’s victory is India’s win: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative vision, declaring ‘Modi’s victory is India’s victory’, during a grand public meeting on ‘Super GST - Super Savings Bachat Utsav’ in Kurnool on Thursday.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State Ministers, Naidu highlighted the double-engine NDA government’s role in channelling unprecedented investments into Andhra Pradesh, crediting Modi’s reforms for propelling the nation from the 11th to the 4th largest global economy.
Naidu lauded GST 2.0 as a game-changer, reducing tax rate on 99% of goods to 0-5%, slashing prices and easing burden on the poor and middle class people. “Every family saves up to Rs 15,000 per annum,” he said, highlighting tax benefits for farmers, students, workers and SMEs.
From Dasara to Diwali, the reforms are being promoted as a ‘festival of savings’, with 98,000 awareness events held statewide. Naidu noted that despite officials’ warning of revenue loss, Modi’s people-first approach prioritised public welfare, turning potential government shortfalls into widespread relief, he highlighted.
The Chief Minister marked Modi’s 25 years in public service, calling him the ‘21st century leader’ driving reforms like Operation Sindoor for military strength, and Atmanirbhar Bharat for self-reliance. Under the Central support, Andhra Pradesh is attracting mega investments -- ArcelorMittal steel plant in Visakhapatnam, a $15 billion Google AI data hub, Bharat Petroleum refinery in Nellore.
Sectors like steel, space, defence, semiconductors, green energy, and drones are booming, with Super Six schemes— including PM Kisan, women’s empowerment, and pensions—delivering “super hits.” Naidu expressed confidence in Modi’s Swadeshi Mantra as a “Brahmastra” against global tariffs, fostering local manufacturing from chips to ships.
Pawan Kalyan echoed the sentiments, calling GST 2.0 a relief package offering up to `20,000 annual savings per family by easing education and healthcare costs. He portrayed Modi as a ‘Karmayogi’, positioning India globally via self-reliance, with projects like Google underscoring investor confidence.
“Modi advances two generations ahead, guiding the future,” Pawan said, vowing to fulfil public aspirations under stable governance for at least 15 years. He emphasised the need for continuity of the NDA regime to achieve Atmanirbar Vikasit Bharat.
“To ensure all the projects commenced now are grounded, and yield results, a stable government for the long term is needed,” he stressed.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the need for the NDA government continuity for Andhra Pradesh to become No. 1 in the country. “Modi’s three terms elevated India from 10th to 4th place globally,” he said.