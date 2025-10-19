Thwart YSRCP conspiracies: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders to stay alert to the alleged conspiracies of YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“While Ministers are responding from the government side, you (TDP leaders) should also rise to the occasion to thwart the conspiracies of the opposition party leader,” Naidu reportedly told the leaders.

According to sources, during an interaction with party functionaries at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu emphasised the need for the party cadre to respond to the false propaganda being spread by Jagan and his associates against the coalition government.