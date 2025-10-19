Thwart YSRCP conspiracies: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders to stay alert to the alleged conspiracies of YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“While Ministers are responding from the government side, you (TDP leaders) should also rise to the occasion to thwart the conspiracies of the opposition party leader,” Naidu reportedly told the leaders.
According to sources, during an interaction with party functionaries at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu emphasised the need for the party cadre to respond to the false propaganda being spread by Jagan and his associates against the coalition government.
When some leaders asked why former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh had not yet been arrested despite his alleged involvement in the spurious liquor case, the Chief Minister is said to have replied that the investigation is underway and that the law will take its own course.
On the occasion, senior party leaders congratulated Naidu for attracting the Google Data Centre to Visakhapatnam.
Earlier, Naidu received grievances from people who had come from different parts of the State. Interacting with them and receiving their petitions, he assured that their problems would be resolved.
The CM also sanctioned financial aid under the CMRF to those facing financial difficulties in obtaining medical treatment. Later, Naidu inspected the training centre on the party premises.