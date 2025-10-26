Drunk biker caused Kurnool bus accident, says forensic report

The deadly Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 passengers, may have been caused by a drunk biker, a forensic report has concluded.

The police had earlier found that the bike had met with an accident, before the arrival of the bus, causing the death of rider Shiva Shankar. The police have now concluded, based on the viscera sample of the rider, that the accident was caused by drunk driving.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil on Sunday released an official statement revealing crucial findings from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) report.

According to the SP, the RFSL analysis confirmed the presence of alcohol traces in Shivashankar's viscera samples, establishing that he had consumed alcohol before the mishap.

The police also found that the headlight of the bike was not working which could have been another cause for the accident.

"The driver was inebriated and the headlight of the bike was not working. As a result of rash driving under the influence of alcohol, the bike met with an accident," K Praveen, DIG Kurnool was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.