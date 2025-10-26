No drunken driving, bike accident led to Kurnool bus fire tragedy: DIG

KURNOOL: The bike accident occurred before the bus arrived, and the motorbike got stuck under the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus, leading to a massive fire that claimed multiple lives, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen revealed on Saturday.
Addressing the media, DIG Praveen said that the findings were based on the statements of the bus driver and bike rider Shiva Shankar’s friend, Yerriswami, as well as CCTV footage obtained from nearby locations.
According to the preliminary evidence, Shiva Shankar’s bike had already met with an accident, leading to his death on the spot, while Yerriswami survived with minor injuries.
Yerriswami reportedly dragged Shiva Shankar’s body to the roadside and intended to move the bike as well.
However, at that very moment, the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus arrived, and the motorbike got stuck under the vehicle, being dragged several meters. Within seconds, the bus caught fire, engulfing passengers in flames and resulting in multiple fatalities, he added. By the time the bus driver applied the brakes after hearing the sound, the vehicle was already in flames.
The fire spread rapidly, DIG Praveen stated. He confirmed that the bikers had not consumed alcohol, ruling out drunken driving as a cause. Further investigation revealed that Yerriswami works for the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), while the deceased, Shiva Shankar, was a tile worker. The duo had reportedly dined together at a local dhaba before starting their journey.
“Yerriswami is from a village in Tuggali mandal. Since there were no late-night buses available, Shiva Shankar offered to drop him at Dhone on his bike. CCTV footage from a petrol bunk confirmed that both men refueled before leaving,” Praveen said.
Regarding accountability, the DIG said the RTA (Road Transport Authority) is preparing a detailed technical report on the bus’s condition.
Forensic, tech analyses key to ascertain cause: DIG
“If the RTA or MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) reports point to negligence by the Kaveri Travels management, strict action will be taken,” he affirmed. He further stated that forensic and technical analyses would play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of the fire and assessing whether safety standards were violated.
DIG Praveen emphasised that the police are leaving no angle unexplored, including the sequence of events leading to the fire, the condition of the road, and the actions of the bus crew.