No drunken driving, bike accident led to Kurnool bus fire tragedy: DIG

KURNOOL: The bike accident occurred before the bus arrived, and the motorbike got stuck under the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus, leading to a massive fire that claimed multiple lives, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen revealed on Saturday.

Addressing the media, DIG Praveen said that the findings were based on the statements of the bus driver and bike rider Shiva Shankar’s friend, Yerriswami, as well as CCTV footage obtained from nearby locations.

According to the preliminary evidence, Shiva Shankar’s bike had already met with an accident, leading to his death on the spot, while Yerriswami survived with minor injuries.

Yerriswami reportedly dragged Shiva Shankar’s body to the roadside and intended to move the bike as well.

However, at that very moment, the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus arrived, and the motorbike got stuck under the vehicle, being dragged several meters. Within seconds, the bus caught fire, engulfing passengers in flames and resulting in multiple fatalities, he added. By the time the bus driver applied the brakes after hearing the sound, the vehicle was already in flames.