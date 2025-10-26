Gear up to meet Cyclone Montha threat: CM Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: With the Weather department issuing a warning that Cyclone Montha may adversely impact Andhra Pradesh between October 26 and 29, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Saturday. He emphasised the need for heightened alertness as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, forecasting the cyclone to cross the coast near Kakinada on October 28, accompanied by strong winds reaching 90 to 110 kmph.

Naidu said the cyclone’s impact would likely extend from Srikakulam to Tirupati districts, bringing rainfall ranging from 80 mm to 100 mm.

He directed officials to take all necessary steps to mitigate flood-related damage and safeguard the public.

He instructed every District Collector to prepare an action plan and ensure adequate resources for relief operations.