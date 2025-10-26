Gear up to meet Cyclone Montha threat: CM Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: With the Weather department issuing a warning that Cyclone Montha may adversely impact Andhra Pradesh between October 26 and 29, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.
The Chief Minister held a teleconference with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Saturday. He emphasised the need for heightened alertness as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, forecasting the cyclone to cross the coast near Kakinada on October 28, accompanied by strong winds reaching 90 to 110 kmph.
Naidu said the cyclone’s impact would likely extend from Srikakulam to Tirupati districts, bringing rainfall ranging from 80 mm to 100 mm.
He directed officials to take all necessary steps to mitigate flood-related damage and safeguard the public.
He instructed every District Collector to prepare an action plan and ensure adequate resources for relief operations.
The Chief Minister also advised officials to sensitise people in coastal areas and, if necessary, declare holidays for educational institutions.
Naidu further directed continuous monitoring of reservoir water levels and appropriate regulation of water releases. He stressed that real-time information about the cyclone must reach field-level staff promptly.
He ordered that NDRF and SDRF teams be deployed to vulnerable districts, while ‘hospitals on wheels’ should be kept ready in Kakinada.
Departments including Roads and Buildings, Energy, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, and Panchayat Raj were told to remain on high alert to ensure uninterrupted water, power, and essential services in the State.
Naidu also directed that in-charge officers be appointed for cyclone-prone districts to oversee and coordinate relief measures effectively.
Open control rooms in all mandals: Chief Secretary
Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a teleconerence during which he directed the District Collectors to open control rooms in all mandals and see to it that the village staff are alert at field level.
He asked them to ensure stocks of sufficient essential commodities including milk, vegetables, candles at appropriate locations and keep ready cyclone shelters as well as relief camps.
The District Collectors were asked not to take any chances and continuously monitor power supply to ensure least disturbance as well as swift restoration wherever needed in the State.
In case of uprooting of trees, they should be removed immediately for free flow of traffic.
The Chief Secretary said uninterrupted mobile signals should be ensured by coordinating with telecom operators so that the people can their preparation for the cyclone threat.
Continuous monitoring of water bodies including tanks, canals, rivers should be be taken up to prevent flooding of some areas.
He said that all pregnant women in island villages should be shifted to health centres as a precautionary measure.
He said clear instructions should be given to fishermen not to venture into the sea.
The public are also advised not to travel during the cyclone time unless it is very necessary.
The Chief Secretary said continuous updates will be given by IMA and SDMA, and all State government staff should be on highest alert.