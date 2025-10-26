RTA conducts safety checks on private buses after Kurnool bus tragedy

ONGOLE: In the wake of the recent private travel bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Prakasam district police and transport department officials launched a special safety inspection drive on Saturday to ensure compliance with safety norms in all private travel buses operating in Ongole and other parts of the district.

During the drive, joint teams of police and transport officials inspected around 65 private travel agencies and their buses at various locations, including Mungamuru Road, Addanki Bus Stand, and Tanguturu Toll Gate. The checks aimed to ensure passenger safety and verify the condition of buses operating in the region.

Officials examined buses for essential safety features such as functional emergency exit doors, fire extinguishers, and glass breakers. They also verified registration documents, fitness certificates, and driving licences of bus drivers. Authorities warned that any buses failing to comply with safety norms would be taken off the road and instructed operators to ensure all safety measures are in place before service.

Police and transport department teams conducted similar inspections of vehicles belonging to educational institutions. During these checks, officials registered 22 cases against school and college buses and imposed penalties totalling Rs 1 lakh for violations.

The special drive was led by Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao and transport department officials U Dharmendra and D Jaswanth.