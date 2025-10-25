Day after Andhra bus fire accident, authorities crack down on private buses in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after the tragic bus fire accident that killed 20 people in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, transport authorities in Telangana on Saturday checked a number of private buses and seized a bus for alleged violation of rules.

The checks were carried out on buses entering Hyderabad and 54 Vehicle Check Reports (VCRs) were generated, on Saturday morning.

A senior transport department official said a bus involved in multiple violations, including absence of fire extinguisher, non-payment of tax and carrying merchandise goods, was seized in Medchal-Malkajgiri district here.

Nearly 500 inter-state private travel buses operate from Hyderabad on a daily basis, he told PTI.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on October 24 said he would hold a meeting with his Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka counterparts to devise measures to prevent bus accidents, given the high volume of daily bus travel between Telangana and Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh.