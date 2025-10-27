Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district sets up 24x7 control rooms at Collectorate for Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: In view of Cyclone Montha, the Krishna district administration has set up control rooms at the Collectorate, divisional, and mandal headquarters to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination of relief operations.

District Collector DK Balaji said all control rooms will function round-the-clock to provide updates, guidance, and emergency assistance to the public. The control room numbers are 08672-252572 for the Collector’s Office and 08672-252486 for the Machilipatnam RDO Office. Control rooms have also been established at Gudivada (08674-243693) and Vuyyuru (08676-232589) RDO offices.

In addition, control rooms have been set up in all Tahsildar offices to facilitate rapid local-level response. The Collector has already declared a three-day holiday for all government and private educational institutions, including residential and gurukul schools, from October 27 to 29.

Meanwhile, a Central Command and Control Room has been set up at the NTR Collectorate with helpline number 91549-70454. Similar helplines have been activated at Vijayawada (0866-2574454), Nandigama (7893053534), and Tiruvuru (8309836215) RDO offices.