Govt responsible for Kurnool bus accident: YSRCP

KURNOOL: YSRCP Kurnool district president and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy held the coalition government directly responsible for the Kurnool bus tragedy, calling it a ‘government-made massacre’ caused by the illegal sale of fake liquor.

He demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu apologise to the victims’ families, pay Rs 1 crore compensation to each of them , and register a criminal case against Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra for his role in allowing belt shops and fake liquor trade to operate in the State.

Mohan Reddy said the police investigation had already revealed that the biker involved in the accident had consumed spurious liquor purchased from a belt shop at Lakshmipuram, and his driving under intoxication triggered the bus bus fire that killed 20 innocent passengers.

'YSRCP politicising bus tragedy'

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari has come down heavily on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and its media for allegedly politicising the recent Kurnool bus tragedy that claimed several lives.