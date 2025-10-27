Take steps to avoid power outages: Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed Electricity Department employees to remain on high alert to handle any situation arising from the impact of Cyclone Montha.

The Minister held a review meeting on Sunday with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and the Chief Managing Directors of APCPDCL, APSPDCL, and APEPDCL, instructing them to take all measures to avoid power supply interruptions. He emphasised immediate restoration of power in case of any disruption.

It was decided that leaves of Electricity Department employees would be cancelled from October 27 to 29 in view of the cyclone. District, mandal, and village-level officers were told to remain available and coordinate closely with other departments for effective disaster management.

People were advised to stay away from snapped power lines and uprooted poles. Electricity-related issues can be reported through the helpline number 1912.