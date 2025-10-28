Andhra Pradesh HC orders CID to probe settlement of USD 900 theft case at Tirumala Parakamani

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered a CID probe into the controversial settlement of a theft case involving Rs 72,000 ($ 900) stolen from the Parakamani of Sri Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad issued interim directions to the CID to investigate the roles of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, its officials, the investigating officer, and the complainant.

The court also asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to examine the assets of the accused, CV Ravikumar, and his family to determine whether they were acquired with money stolen from the Parakamani. Further, the court directed both the CID and ACB chiefs to submit detailed investigation reports through the Registrar (Judicial) before the next hearing on December 2.

The case dates back to April 29, 2023, when Ravikumar, a clerk at Tirumala mutt, was caught red-handed stealing $900 from the Parakamani hall by AVSO Satish Kumar, who later lodged a complaint.