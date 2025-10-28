'Montha' nears Andhra coast; Kakinada, nearby districts on high alert

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' is closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coastline, prompting a full-scale emergency response across vulnerable districts.
As of Tuesday noon, the system was located roughly 230 km south-southeast of Kakinada, moving northwest to north-northwest at 15 kmph. Landfall is expected later this evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, with Kakinada lying in the projected impact zone.
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, while sea conditions remain rough to very rough. Red alerts have been issued for most coastal districts, with Krishna under orange alert.
Heavy rainfall is expected across West Godavari (160.53 mm), Krishna (113.53 mm), Konaseema (48.54 mm), Vizianagaram/Srikakulam (43.81 mm), Visakhapatnam (34.91 mm), and Kakinada (25.22 mm).
Kakinada district has activated a comprehensive cyclone response plan. Of the 18 cyclone-prone mandals and 67 vulnerable villages, an estimated 3.35 lakh people may be affected.
Over 26,500 individuals have already been evacuated, with 12,135 sheltered in 76 relief camps out of 401 identified centres. All government and private schools have been placed on standby as additional shelters.
District officials, including Collector Shan Mohan Sagili and SP G Bindu Madhav, are conducting field inspections. However, residents in Vakalapudi and Suryaraopeta expressed dissatisfaction with relief arrangements, alleging poor food quality and lack of engagement from elected representatives.
In Visakhapatnam, intermittent rainfall and gusty winds uprooted trees and disrupted normal life. Beaches have been closed to the public, and security has been tightened along the coast. Government teams are clearing debris and managing minor landslides.
Rainfall has eased in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, but Srikakulam continues to experience steady showers. Heavy rains were also reported in Srikalahasti and parts of Tirupati and other Rayalseema districts. Flash flood warning has been issued in all vulnerable places.
Across the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has intensified its preparedness. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, V Anitha, P Narayana, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and senior officials.
The Chief Minister directed authorities to remain on high alert, deploy rescue teams proactively, and draw lessons from past cyclones to minimize damage.
Emergency resources include 11 NDRF teams, 12 SDRF units, 145 Fire & Emergency squads, and 373 boats. Medical preparedness includes 242 camps and 283 Rapid Response Teams. Fuel reserves stand at 50,000 litres of diesel, and three helipads—at Kakinada Urban, Pithapuram, and Tallarevu—are ready for aerial operations.
Relief efforts have distributed 21,513 food packets and 1,313 water cans, with 24 water tankers and 191 food suppliers on standby. Two satellite phones and 85 VHF sets have been deployed for resilient communication.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) are operating 24×7 control rooms.
The Public Address System has been activated across various regions in the state for the first time to broadcast warnings directly to affected areas through strategically placed microphones, ensuring faster and more localised alerts, based on real-time data from the state-level RTGS Centre.
Over 3,361 pregnant women with expected delivery dates within a week have been safely shifted to hospitals, ensuring zero medical emergencies. Community kitchens are active in shelters, serving hot meals to children, elderly, and vulnerable families.
Citizens are urged to stay away from the sea and avoid travel in coastal districts during high wind and rain bands. People in low-lying areas should cooperate with evacuation efforts and move to the nearest cyclone shelters.
Residents are advised to keep mobile phones charged, store drinking water, and switch off the power mains if water enters homes. Official updates should be verified only through APSDMA, RTGS, or District Collector channels.
Emergency Helplines:
State Control Room: 1070 | District: 1077 | Police: 112 | Ambulance: 108 | Fire: 101