'Montha' nears Andhra coast; Kakinada, nearby districts on high alert

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' is closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coastline, prompting a full-scale emergency response across vulnerable districts.

As of Tuesday noon, the system was located roughly 230 km south-southeast of Kakinada, moving northwest to north-northwest at 15 kmph. Landfall is expected later this evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, with Kakinada lying in the projected impact zone.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, while sea conditions remain rough to very rough. Red alerts have been issued for most coastal districts, with Krishna under orange alert.

Heavy rainfall is expected across West Godavari (160.53 mm), Krishna (113.53 mm), Konaseema (48.54 mm), Vizianagaram/Srikakulam (43.81 mm), Visakhapatnam (34.91 mm), and Kakinada (25.22 mm).

Kakinada district has activated a comprehensive cyclone response plan. Of the 18 cyclone-prone mandals and 67 vulnerable villages, an estimated 3.35 lakh people may be affected.

Over 26,500 individuals have already been evacuated, with 12,135 sheltered in 76 relief camps out of 401 identified centres. All government and private schools have been placed on standby as additional shelters.