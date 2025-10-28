South Central Railway on high alert to ensure passenger safety during Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada around October 28.

As a precaution, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has placed all departments on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and railway assets. In view of predicted heavy rains and strong winds along coastal areas from October 27 to 29, passengers have been advised to travel only if necessary.

Officials said the Division’s control rooms are operating round the clock to monitor the situation and coordinate operations and emergency responses.