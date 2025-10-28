South Central Railway on high alert to ensure passenger safety during Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada around October 28.
As a precaution, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has placed all departments on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and railway assets. In view of predicted heavy rains and strong winds along coastal areas from October 27 to 29, passengers have been advised to travel only if necessary.
Officials said the Division’s control rooms are operating round the clock to monitor the situation and coordinate operations and emergency responses.
Passengers have been urged to check the latest train status only through verified sources such as the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app, the official Indian Railways website (https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in), and official social media handles of Vijayawada Division and SCR.
Authorities cautioned the public not to believe or spread rumours regarding train cancellations or diversions. The Vijayawada Division will continue to issue timely updates through official channels.
Passengers have also been asked to plan their journeys carefully, anticipate possible delays due to weather conditions, and prioritise personal safety. The Railway administration sought public cooperation and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff.