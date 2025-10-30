GoM to submit report on district rejig soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on district reorganisation met at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to review and correct what it described as the “unscientific” division of districts undertaken by the previous government.

Formed on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the GoM discussed key suggestions from the Chief Minister regarding the reorganisation process.

The panel comprises Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue), Ponguru Narayana (Municipal Administration), Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health), Vangalapudi Anitha (Home), Nimmala Ramanaidu (Water Resources), and BC Janardhan Reddy (Roads and Buildings).

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the GoM discussed forming new districts while ensuring that existing mandals and panchayats within Assembly constituencies remain undisturbed.

The panel will meet again before submitting its report to the Chief Minister.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the report would be finalised before the upcoming Census. Sources said consensus was reached on creating two new districts — Markapuram and Madanapalle — pending final approval from the Chief Minister.