Montha causes damage to infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, triggers flash floods

VIJAYAWADA: Severe cyclonic storm Montha wreaked havoc across AP’s coastal districts on Tuesday, paralysing normalcy from Nellore to Anakapalle. Thanks to proactive pre-disaster management by the State government, loss of life and property was minimised, but flash floods and infrastructure damage have been widespread.

Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Guntur districts bore the brunt, contrary to forecasts that predicted heavier impact over the Godavari delta.

Power lines, roads, and transport networks suffered major damage, prompting emergency restoration works.

In Prakasam district, torrential rains averaged 180 mm, with Ongole mandals recording up to 295 mm. Thirty-seven of 39 mandals received over 10 cm of rainfall, submerging several areas.

Around 4,000 residents were evacuated to 70 relief camps. Crops over 10,274 hectares and horticulture on 870 hectares were damaged, affecting 12,418 farmers.

Ongole city remained under water for hours amid power outages and road collapses. Rescue teams saved several stranded individuals, including a man who clung to a tree overnight and 200 workers marooned at the Veligonda Reservoir Project. Nine buses were rescued near Palnadu, while 1.13 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Gundlakamma Reservoir to ease pressure.