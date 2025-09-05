AP government ensures transparent urea supply, dismisses shortage claims

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking stringent measures to ensure transparent supply and distribution of urea to farmers, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said.
He emphasised that adequate stocks are being maintained across all districts and that farmers would receive urea on time without any irregularities.
The Minister underlined that farmers’ welfare is the top priority of the government, which has put in place a transparent monitoring system to eliminate corruption and malpractice. He urged farmers not to believe “false reports or rumours” of shortages, assuring them that urea is abundantly available.
Atchannaidu compared the present arrangements with those under the previous YSRCP regime, pointing out that an additional 48,478 metric tonnes of urea have been distributed through Markfed. The government has strengthened Markfed’s role in fertiliser distribution, raising its share from 50:50 to 70:30 (via RSKs and PACS), thereby ensuring greater availability in rural areas. This year alone, farmers have used 87,880 metric tonnes more urea than last year, aided by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive engagement with the Centre, which secured higher allocations for the State than for several others.
He dismissed allegations of diversion to the black market as “baseless”, adding that monitoring by revenue and vigilance officials has ensured availability at affordable prices.
No evidence of black-market activity has been found, and no protests have been reported, he said.
The Minister also highlighted Chief Minister Naidu’s initiatives in crop procurement, which benefited farmers of Nellore tobacco, cocoa, Totapuri mangoes and onions, despite the absence of minimum support prices for these crops.
Atchannaidu noted that under the Anndata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme, each eligible farming family is entitled to Rs 20,000 annually. The first instalment of Rs 7,000 has already been credited. To resolve grievances, the Anndata Sukhibhava portal was opened for complaints between August 3 and 20. After verification, 36,722 farmers were found eligible. Farmers who had completed pending e-KYC and NPCI activation also received benefits.
As many as 47,161 farmers were credited with the first instalment of Rs 5,000 each, amounting to Rs 23.58 crore, on September 4, 2025.