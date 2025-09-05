AP government ensures transparent urea supply, dismisses shortage claims

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking stringent measures to ensure transparent supply and distribution of urea to farmers, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said.

He emphasised that adequate stocks are being maintained across all districts and that farmers would receive urea on time without any irregularities.

The Minister underlined that farmers’ welfare is the top priority of the government, which has put in place a transparent monitoring system to eliminate corruption and malpractice. He urged farmers not to believe “false reports or rumours” of shortages, assuring them that urea is abundantly available.

Atchannaidu compared the present arrangements with those under the previous YSRCP regime, pointing out that an additional 48,478 metric tonnes of urea have been distributed through Markfed. The government has strengthened Markfed’s role in fertiliser distribution, raising its share from 50:50 to 70:30 (via RSKs and PACS), thereby ensuring greater availability in rural areas. This year alone, farmers have used 87,880 metric tonnes more urea than last year, aided by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive engagement with the Centre, which secured higher allocations for the State than for several others.

He dismissed allegations of diversion to the black market as “baseless”, adding that monitoring by revenue and vigilance officials has ensured availability at affordable prices.