AP orders probe into 23 unexplained deaths in Turakapalem; launches mass health screenings

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered a comprehensive investigation into the cause behind the 23 deaths reported between July and September 3.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, Yadav expressed deep concern over the deaths and urged officials to act swiftly to safeguard public health.

Joined by Special Chief Secretary (Health) Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Veerapandian, and Director of Medical Education G Raghunandan, the minister directed immediate health screenings for all villagers. Tests include kidney function, HbA1c (blood sugar), and blood pressure checks, with priority given to blood sample analysis at Guntur Government Medical College.

Admitting that gaps in grassroots surveillance delayed early detection, Yadav called for strengthening the State’s health monitoring systems. Krishna Babu assured improvements in field-level mortality data collection, while Raghunandan, who led a medical team to Turakapalem on Wednesday, confirmed the death toll: 10 in July, 10 in August, and three in early September. He noted that while test results are pending, the situation is currently under control.