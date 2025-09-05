AP orders probe into 23 unexplained deaths in Turakapalem; launches mass health screenings

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered a comprehensive investigation into the cause behind the 23 deaths reported between July and September 3.
Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, Yadav expressed deep concern over the deaths and urged officials to act swiftly to safeguard public health.
Joined by Special Chief Secretary (Health) Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Veerapandian, and Director of Medical Education G Raghunandan, the minister directed immediate health screenings for all villagers. Tests include kidney function, HbA1c (blood sugar), and blood pressure checks, with priority given to blood sample analysis at Guntur Government Medical College.
Admitting that gaps in grassroots surveillance delayed early detection, Yadav called for strengthening the State’s health monitoring systems. Krishna Babu assured improvements in field-level mortality data collection, while Raghunandan, who led a medical team to Turakapalem on Wednesday, confirmed the death toll: 10 in July, 10 in August, and three in early September. He noted that while test results are pending, the situation is currently under control.
District Collector S Nagalakshmi echoed this assurance, stating that no residents are hospitalised and those unwell are receiving care at home and through ongoing medical camps. On Thursday, Veerapandian and Nagalakshmi inspected the village, reviewed health services, and interacted with locals.
Since April 2025, Turakapalem has recorded 29 deaths—12 due to stroke, and others linked to diabetes, hypertension, HIV, cancer, and one road accident. Two cases of melioidosis were reported from private hospitals; one patient died, the other recovered.
To contain the crisis, 14 multidisciplinary teams—including experts in general medicine, pathology, microbiology, and psychiatry—are conducting door-to-door health surveys. Blood and urine samples from residents over 12 are being tested for 45 parameters, with blood cultures taken from fever cases. So far, 400 of 870 households have been covered, with the remainder expected within two days.