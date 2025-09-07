Interstate gang member held for SBI bank burglary in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested an interstate gang member allegedly involved in a bank heist in Sri Satya Sai district, an official said on Sunday.

Burglars struck at the SBI bank branch without a guard in Thumukunta village in Sri Sathya Sai district on July 26.

"We arrested an interstate gang member in the Thumukunta SBI branch burglary where 10 kg gold and Rs 38 lakh in cash were stolen," said the police official.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna said the accused, Anil Kumar Panwar, from Haryana, was taken into custody by special police teams formed from Anantapur, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.